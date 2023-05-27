Britton's ferry in Westmoreland

The Britton ferry in Westmoreland was a mainstay until a tragic accident in 1930.

 Courtesy of the Historical Society of Cheshire county

Ferries were once common on the Connecticut River, carrying passengers, wagons and produce between New Hampshire and Vermont. Throughout the 19th century, however, more and more bridges were built across the river and ferries began to disappear. Some ferries operated well into the 20th century, however. The Britton ferry in Westmoreland survived until it met a disastrous fate almost 100 years ago.

Alan F. Rumrill is executive director of the Historical Society of Cheshire County, which has been collecting, preserving and sharing the history of the region since 1927. It’s on Main Street. To learn more about its public programs and collections, visit hsccnh.org.

