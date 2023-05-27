Ferries were once common on the Connecticut River, carrying passengers, wagons and produce between New Hampshire and Vermont. Throughout the 19th century, however, more and more bridges were built across the river and ferries began to disappear. Some ferries operated well into the 20th century, however. The Britton ferry in Westmoreland survived until it met a disastrous fate almost 100 years ago.
On a late summer day in 1930 the 5 p.m. ferry left Putney, Vt., and started for the Westmoreland landing. Two automobiles, six passengers, and A.M. Cushing, the ferry operator, were on board. Thomas Carpenter, a passenger in an auto driven by Ray Austin of Putney, climbed out of the car to help the ferryman pull the boat across the river.
Harry Pierce, the driver of the other car, noticed water pouring into the right front corner of the boat. He alerted Cushing, who asked Pierce to back up his car a couple of feet to distribute the weight more evenly. Water continued to enter the boat, however, and Austin was also instructed to back up a bit. He backed up too far, however, and struck the apron of the boat. The ferry immediately filled with water and sank.
Pierce, Cushing and Carpenter swam toward the New Hampshire shore. Ferryman Cushing’s grandson, 20-year-old Chester Frederick, was on the shore and rowed out to rescue his grandfather. He also grabbed the collar of Pierce who did not know how to swim and was desperately clinging to a floating board. Pierce, Cushing, Carpenter, and rescuer Frederick reached the shore safely.
Austin, his wife, Mildred, daughter Marion, and William Clark, another passenger in the Austin vehicle, could not escape their car before the ferry sank. All four of them drowned in the river.
Cheshire County Sheriff Edward Lord and his deputy Henry Frechette were called in to lead the investigation and the search of the river. Divers from the New England Power and Construction Co. were summoned and undertook the search of the river bottom where the accident occurred. The four missing passengers, the two autos and the ferry itself were recovered by the end of the next day.
Although the ferry was salvaged, it was condemned and never ran again. The Keene Sentinel described the accident as “probably the worst tragedy in the annals of Cheshire County in many years …” This 1930 accident brought a sad end to more than 175 years of Westmoreland ferry service.
Alan F. Rumrill is executive director of the Historical Society of Cheshire County, which has been collecting, preserving and sharing the history of the region since 1927. It’s on Main Street. To learn more about its public programs and collections, visit hsccnh.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.