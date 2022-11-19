Great Meadow in Charlestown

The Great Meadow in Charlestown helped make life survivable for the town’s first settlers in the mid-1700s.

 Courtesy of the Historical Society of Cheshire County

The first settlers of Charlestown were three Farnsworth brothers, Samuel, David and Stephen, who arrived there early in the year 1740. They traveled north from Lunenburg, Mass., to settle in the New Hampshire wilderness along the Connecticut River.

Alan F. Rumrill is executive director of the Historical Society of Cheshire County, which has been collecting, preserving and sharing the history of the region since 1927. It’s on Main Street. To learn more about its public programs and collections, visit hsccnh.org.

