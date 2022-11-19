The first settlers of Charlestown were three Farnsworth brothers, Samuel, David and Stephen, who arrived there early in the year 1740. They traveled north from Lunenburg, Mass., to settle in the New Hampshire wilderness along the Connecticut River.
Life in the wilds of western New Hampshire was difficult for the settlers, who had to survive on the crops they could grow and the fish, meat and edible plants they could gather from the nearby river and the surrounding countryside.
Settlers in Charlestown also had the advantage of good river valley soil for farming and meadow grass growing near the river in the Great Meadow that they could cut to feed their livestock.
The brothers began to clear the land that had been granted to them and to develop farms. One day Samuel and Stephen were at work in the meadow near the river when a large bear stepped out of the bushes only a few feet from Samuel. He had only a large pocketknife for protection but proceeded to attack the bear with it. After a few thrusts the blade broke, and Samuel was left defenseless.
The wounded bear was now quite angry and rushed toward Samuel with its mouth wide open. Samuel, either by mistake or because he could think of no better way to defend himself, thrust his hand and his arm into the bear’s mouth and deep into its throat.
At the same time, he called to Stephen for help. Stephen came running and attacked the bear with his pitchfork. The creature soon retreated into the forest. Samuel survived the attack, but his arm showed the imprint of the bear’s teeth for weeks thereafter.
Although Samuel Farnsworth survived the attack by the bear, he did not survive another attack a short time later. He was accidentally killed by a colonial soldier during an attack on the settlement in May of 1746, during the French and Indian Wars.
Alan F. Rumrill is executive director of the Historical Society of Cheshire County, which has been collecting, preserving and sharing the history of the region since 1927. It’s on Main Street. To learn more about its public programs and collections, visit hsccnh.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.