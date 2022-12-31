In June of 1815, a pompous-looking fellow calling himself the famous Dr. Dexter arrived at Sumner’s Tavern in downtown Keene. On the day that he arrived, he advertised in The New Hampshire Sentinel inviting local citizens to visit him at the Tavern to receive treatment for their illnesses.
Among the 22 specialties that he listed in the advertisement were cancer, jaundice, tapeworms, whooping cough, dysentery, deafness, fits and female diseases of all descriptions. He claimed he had studied with Indian, German and French botanists for more than five years and had been in practice for 13 years.
Dr. Dexter soon had a waiting list of patients and decided to stay in the region. In February of 1816 he moved his practice to his home near the meetinghouse in Roxbury. In October of that year Dexter was brought to trial in Cheshire County Superior Court on a charge of “malpractice as a surgeon.” This was just 22 years after the country’s first medical malpractice case.
In the fall of 1815 Dexter had examined a small sore on the ankle of Pedda Day, a young woman from Chesterfield. Dexter diagnosed the sore as cancer and said that he could cure it. He applied a caustic, which destroyed the flesh and muscles to the bone. When cutting out the sore, he also cut tendons and destroyed the use of Day’s foot. Dr. Amos Twitchell testified at the trial that a true doctor would have realized that the sore was not cancer, and that the treatment was very improper. Pedda Day was awarded $400 by the jury.
This verdict must have damaged Dexter’s practice, but it was surely ruined two months later when The Sentinel reported that three years earlier, he had lived in Buffalo, where he was known as Luther Gothro, a shoemaker. Furthermore, he left Buffalo just before he was to stand trial for criminal misconduct.
Less than seven months after the trial, Pedda Day died at the age of 35. History has not recorded what became of John Dexter, but it was cases like this one that resulted in laws governing the training and qualifications of those practicing medicine and surgery.
Alan F. Rumrill is executive director of the Historical Society of Cheshire County, which has been collecting, preserving and sharing the history of the region since 1927. It’s on Main Street. To learn more about its public programs and collections, visit hsccnh.org.
