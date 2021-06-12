Shortly before 1920 a New York woman discovered a remote valley alongside a small stream in the southwest corner of Stoddard. She fell in love with the site and dreamed of building a woodland estate in the area.
Florence Brooks-Aten was originally from Rochester, N.Y. Her family was already wealthy when her father and grandfather invested in their friend George Eastman’s new company, Eastman Kodak. Florence had the means to make her Stoddard dream come true.
She purchased 3½ acres beside the stream in 1918 and had a log cabin built there. During the excavation for the cabin, a bone described as the shinbone of a moose was found. The bone was incorporated into the construction, and the cabin became known as “Shinbone Shack.”
Mrs. Brooks-Aten moved into her cabin and began to carry out the plans for her woodland estate. Over the next 10 years she acquired 1,500 acres surrounding her small lot. She built a new road into her valley, rebuilt an old dam on the stream, constructed a stone powerhouse, a boathouse on her pond, and a walled garden across the pond from the cabin. She planted exotic plants and accented the estate with Italian statuary.
The most ambitious project was her lodge, Woods Mill Manor, the mansion where she hoped to entertain guests and spend the rest of her days. She hired Augustus D. Shepard, the leading architect of the “Great Camps” of the Adirondacks. Shepard designed an Adirondack-style lodge for Florence. The large central room, 27-by-46 feet in size, featured a huge stone fireplace and hearth at one end and a two-story-high window at the other, looking out over the grounds, the pond behind the dam, and the hills beyond. As the plans for her valley began to come true, Florence Brooks-Aten must have been very happy.
The story, however, does not have a happy ending. The stock market crash of 1929 suddenly took away all that she had, and more. Her money was gone and she owed $17,000 more than she could raise. The unfinished lodge, the woodland estate and the acreage around it, reportedly valued at more than $200,000, sold at auction in 1934 for $9,800. It is now a privately owned retreat called Lakefalls Lodge that occasionally can be booked for weddings and other events.
Florence Brooks-Aten left Woods Mill Manor and her beloved valley. She had also lost her apartment in New York and she moved into a small house in Swanzey, where she lived until her death in 1960 at the age of 84.