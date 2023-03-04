Anyone walking along the Ashuelot River in Keene on Feb. 20, 1834, would have been greeted with a very unusual sight. More than 75 people, led by a clairvoyant, were cutting open the ice and pushing it aside. They were searching for the body of 26-year-old James Comstock.
Comstock was a member of a well-known and respected Sullivan family. The family was among the first settlers of Sullivan and was active in church, school and town affairs. Consequently, it caused considerable commotion and publicity when James disappeared on the last day of December 1833. He had been in Keene on business that day and had met with several acquaintances. Some feared that he had fallen subject to foul play, but nobody had any evidence concerning his whereabouts.
Almost two months later, in February 1834, a clairvoyant from Vermont came forward with the claim that Comstock had been murdered and his body thrown into the Ashuelot River. Furthermore, the clairvoyant gave directions to where the body could be found in the river. As a result, the large crowd of more than 75 people worked in the winter chill to open the ice and search for the body. Although a large section of the river was searched, no body was found.
The following month James’ father, William Comstock, placed an advertisement in The N.H. Sentinel. He proclaimed that he feared his son had been murdered, and he offered a $200 reward for the detection of the murderer, or $50 for information proving that he was still alive. The ad was copied in other newspapers, but still there was no word of James.
More than two years had passed when his family received a letter from Little Falls, N.Y., from a man claiming to be James Comstock. Some residents thought this was a hoax, but his parents soon received another letter from a person who knew James, stating that he had seen and spoken with him. Comstock soon returned to New Hampshire.
His father and brother placed another advertisement in The Sentinel in March of 1836 stating that James had not been murdered and that they took “pleasure in announcing to the public that he has returned.” James Comstock could not remember where he had been or what he had done during his two-year absence. He resumed his life as a farmer, married the following year, fathered seven children and passed away in Walpole 51 years after he had disappeared from the streets of Keene.
Alan F. Rumrill is executive director of the Historical Society of Cheshire County, which has been collecting, preserving and sharing the history of the region since 1927. It’s on Main Street. To learn more about its public programs and collections, visit hsccnh.org.
