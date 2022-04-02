Nearly 20 years after the “Forty-niners” traveled west in the California Gold Rush, a local gold rush of sorts took place in Dublin. In June of 1867, The N.H. Sentinel reported “excitement among the citizens of Dublin over the discovery of a gold mine in the eastern part of the town.”
Gold had been discovered the previous autumn and by June two Boston residents, formerly citizens of Dublin, had purchased some 50 acres surrounding the site. They planned to sink a 17-foot-deep mine shaft there so that they could test the value of the ore at the bottom of the shaft. The Sentinel of July 4, 1867, reported that specimens of rock from the mine had been crushed and tested. The assay had produced gold at a value of $240 per ton of rock.
Operations were suspended in October so the owners could form a stock company and begin extensive operations in the spring. Their plans took much longer to carry out, however, as there is no mention of mining activity in Dublin during the next eight years.
In 1875, however, Moses and Levi Fairbanks, the owners of the mine, renewed their efforts. More specimens were tested and found to contain a more modest amount of gold, slightly more than $20 of gold to the ton. This was sufficient to encourage development, however, and a stock company was set up and the $50,000 in stock was quickly distributed. Mining experts were brought in to operate the mine.
A boarding house and a 60- by 40-foot mill with a separate engine and boiler house were constructed. Modern mining machinery was imported, including drilling equipment, quartz crushers and extraction equipment. An 80-foot shaft was sunk. Unfortunately, it was determined almost immediately that the quartz extracted was not worth the expense of reducing it for gold.
Operations ceased and the mill building was removed for use as a livery stable in Keene. The remnants of the 80-foot shaft and a road called “Gold Mine Road” are all that remain today to remind us of Dublin’s mini gold rush.
Alan F. Rumrill is executive director of the Historical Society of Cheshire County, which has been collecting, preserving and sharing the history of the region since 1927. It’s on Main Street. To learn more about its public programs and collections, visit hsccnh.org.