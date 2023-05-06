During July of 1885, the Barnum, Bailey and Hutchinson Circus performed in Keene. The circus came to town often during those times and was eagerly anticipated in the days before movies, television and the Internet. However, the circus visit that occurred in July 1885 was unlike any other Keene would ever experience.
The circus had been at Nashua before coming to Keene. During the afternoon show at Nashua, Barnum’s famous elephant, Albert, attacked another large bull elephant. Several animal keepers tried to stop the fight. Albert seized one of the keepers, James McCormack, and hurled him to the ground. The elephant then pressed McCormack against the ground with his head before turning and running from the tent.
Albert was quieted by his trainer, but McCormack had been badly injured by the weight of the animal. He was examined by physicians, but he did not have any broken bones, so they reluctantly allowed him to continue traveling with the show. What the doctors did not realize was that McCormack had serious internal injuries. He started toward Keene on the circus train, but before the train arrived McCormack died of his injuries.
Mr. Hutchinson, one of the show’s proprietors, was contacted and arrived in Keene soon after the train arrived. He determined that Albert showed signs of “insanity” and had to be done away with for safety purposes. Hutchinson went to the circus performance and asked the large crowd gathered there if any of them were members of the Keene Light Guard Battalion. He arranged to have Albert shot by 30 members of the Light Guard. Despite attempts to keep the shooting quiet, the news spread quickly throughout the city.
Although the circus was performing on that July day, 500 people gathered in another location, along the banks of the Ashuelot River where Albert had been tied to a tree. The guardsmen arrived and Albert died immediately when the 30 shots rang out. The Smithsonian Institution accepted the gift of the dead elephant and immediately sent two men to recover it.
An inscribed marble marker was erected in Albert’s memory on the site of the tragic execution. Souvenir hunters chipped off pieces of the stone and it soon disappeared entirely. The exact site of the sad death of Albert, the famous show elephant, has now been lost and forgotten.
Alan F. Rumrill is executive director of the Historical Society of Cheshire County, which has been collecting, preserving and sharing the history of the region since 1927. It’s on Main Street. To learn more about its public programs and collections, visit hsccnh.org.
