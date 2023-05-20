The story of one of Keene’s most prominent natural landmarks illustrates the pace of life in the city during the 19th and early 20th centuries. Abijah Wilder, who arrived in Keene in 1773, told a story about a small elm tree that stood alongside West Street when he first came to town. He said that he drove his ox cart over the tree, bending it to the ground.
Keene grew and so did the elm tree. In the late 1700s Noah Cooke bought a house near the tree and it became known as the Cooke Elm. As the town grew it became necessary to widen West Street. The tree was quite large by that time, however. Consequently, it was left in place and the road built around it so that traffic could pass on either side of the elm.
In 1867 someone claimed that it was illegal to have a tree within the limits of the street and an article was placed on the town warrant to consider the elm’s removal. The townspeople voted unanimously to have the selectmen defend the tree against all charges. The Cooke Elm, now some 13 feet in circumference, remained standing.
In 1900, Mary Nash, then owner of the Noah Cooke house, gave the city a right of way on her property so the road and sidewalk could be improved between her house and the old elm tree. The next year, however, 180 people petitioned the city to remove the tree. Once again, the townspeople came to the tree’s rescue. The road was improved, and the elm continued to stand in the middle of West Street.
The paving of the street and the expanding use of automobiles finally brought an end for the tree. In March of 1914 a crew of nine workmen cut down the 140-year-old tree with crosscut saws. The combined power of both a steam roller and an electric railway car was needed to haul away the huge tree trunk, and the Cooke Elm finally gave up its prominent place in the middle of Keene’s West Street.
Alan F. Rumrill is executive director of the Historical Society of Cheshire County, which has been collecting, preserving and sharing the history of the region since 1927. It’s on Main Street. To learn more about its public programs and collections, visit hsccnh.org.
