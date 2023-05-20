The story of one of Keene’s most prominent natural landmarks illustrates the pace of life in the city during the 19th and early 20th centuries. Abijah Wilder, who arrived in Keene in 1773, told a story about a small elm tree that stood alongside West Street when he first came to town. He said that he drove his ox cart over the tree, bending it to the ground.

Alan F. Rumrill is executive director of the Historical Society of Cheshire County, which has been collecting, preserving and sharing the history of the region since 1927. It’s on Main Street. To learn more about its public programs and collections, visit hsccnh.org.

