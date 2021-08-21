More than 150 years ago, in October of 1869, a strange discovery was made on a farm near Cardiff, N.Y. While digging a well on his property, local farmer William Newell came upon what appeared to be a petrified man. The man was over 10 feet tall and became known as the Cardiff Giant.
Farmer Newell set up a tent over the giant and charged 25 cents for those who wanted to come and view it. He soon doubled the price and more and more people came to see this amazing figure. The newspapers picked up the story and this scientific wonder became known far and wide.
Many people believed that the giant was not genuine. Several scientists examined the figure; one-half of them believed it to be a true petrified man, the other half regarded it as a scheme to make some easy money. It was reported that the farmer who discovered the giant sold a three-quarter interest in it for $30,000. The giant was then placed on exhibition and taken on a tour of the country. P.T. Barnum offered $50,000 for the giant, but his offer was refused.
The Cardiff Giant was apparently displayed in Cheshire County three times. The Sentinel reported that it was to be displayed for one day in Keene in October of 1870 and then for one day at the Marlborough Universalist Society ladies festival in December. The giant did arrive for a longer stay in Keene in January of 1871. It was displayed here for a week in a store on Central Square.
Exhibition manager C.O. Gott proclaimed: “This is the real CARDIFF GIANT.” He charged local residents 25 cents to view the giant. Matinees were offered exclusively for women and children; men were welcomed at the evening showings. The newspaper reported that the giant was drawing large crowds and that all residents should examine this mysterious and wonderful object.
A short time later the giant was indeed found to be a fraud. It had been secretly carved from a block of gypsum for George Hull, the cousin of farmer Newell. The two men buried the giant where the new well was to be dug so it would appear that they had just discovered it.
The people of Keene must have been disappointed and angered, because they had not seen a true scientific marvel and they had been swindled out of 25 cents. The one exception may have been Keene publisher Robert P. Leonard, who also found a way to make money from the hoax. He wrote and printed a 56-page poem about the giant, which he distributed across the country for 25 cents per copy.