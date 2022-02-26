As March arrives we approach the anniversary of the most famous snowstorm in the history of the Monadnock Region. The three-day blizzard of 1888 buried the Northeast and remains the storm with which New England blizzards are still compared today.
The storm paralyzed Atlantic coast cities north of Virginia before it arrived in New Hampshire on Sunday evening, March 11. By mid-morning on Monday, travel was nearly impossible in the region. The heavy snowfall combined with gale-force winds to create 12- to 15-foot snowdrifts. All roads in Keene and throughout the county were soon impassable.
The telegraph lines were knocked down and all trains were stranded in the snow. Stagecoaches were unable to travel and the mail was delayed for several days. Businesses were closed and town meetings were postponed on Tuesday because no one could get to the town halls.
Many people recorded their experiences during the three-day storm. Emily Mark of Gilsum recorded the story of the storm in her diary. On the second day of the storm, she wrote that it snowed and blew fearfully and that the snow was piled up to the back eaves. The only team on the road carried the town clerk to the hall so he could post a notice that the annual meeting would not be held. As the storm came to an end, she recorded that no one could get to neighboring towns and that there had been no mail for three days. She also stated that this was the greatest snowstorm ever known in this vicinity.
Clara Bowen of Richmond remembered that her father stepped onto the snow from the upstairs window of their house so that he could get to the barn to feed the animals. Five-year-old Mary Whitney lived in Hancock at the time. She recalled that the snow was piled over the windows of the house and her mother had to break through the drifts with a broom to get some air in the house.
George Seaver was one of three town supervisors of the checklist stranded in the Swanzey town hall overnight. He was able to begin his 3-mile journey home the next afternoon. Although Seaver nearly perished in the attempt, he finally arrived at home 6½ hours later.
When the storm finally let up on Wednesday the 14th, Keene had 36 inches of snow, Chesterfield had 40 inches and Dublin 42. These accumulations combined with the high winds resulted in many houses being buried to roof level. The blizzard resulted in some 400 deaths and $20,000,000 in damages throughout the Northeast.
It was several days before the roads were cleared, the trains and mail began to move again, and the region returned to normal. Keene’s Cheshire Republican may have summed up the impact of the blizzard best when it reported that “the storm of this week is the most severe of any known to have visited this section of the country.”