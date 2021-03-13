The Bissell Manufacturing Co. opened its doors in Keene more than 130 years ago. This was an unusual company in that it did not produce woodenware, glass, shoes, machines or any of the usual products produced in Keene. Lucius Bissell’s manufacturing company produced drugs and medicines.
Lucius Bissell was a native of Wardsboro, Vt. He served more than three years in the Civil War, including as a lieutenant in the 75th Regiment of the U.S. Colored Troops. Following the war, he worked as a traveling salesman in Bellows Falls. In 1874 Bissell opened a drug and medicine manufacturing firm in Bellows Falls. It is unclear where he received his pharmaceutical training, if indeed he had any.
Fifteen years later, in 1889, Bissell moved the firm to 322 West St. in Keene and took Charles Bissell, probably a nephew, as a partner. Charles was a longtime Keene resident who worked as a clerk at Cushing’s grain store. The pair advertised liniments, bitters, cough syrups, tooth powders, hemlock plasters and Bissell’s Great Indian Remedy for Kidney Troubles. They also manufactured bay rum, vanilla and a variety of other extracts, as well as Bissell’s Water-proof Blacking. The label on Bissell’s Syrup of Tulu bottles indicated that it was good for “coughs, colds, hoarseness, and any bronchial trouble. Also the best remedy for whooping cough. Try it and be convinced of its merits.”
Charles Bissell soon left the firm, and Lucius took his daughter Mamie as his partner. Bissell remained in business in Keene until 1897, 23 years after he founded the firm. He had relocated the company to Forest Street by that time. Bissell left Keene in 1898, tasking his medicine business to Rutland, Vt. Lucius Bissell retired a few years later and closed the firm. When he died in 1911, his body was returned to Keene for burial.
Bissell’s Manufacturing Co. has not been forgotten in Keene, however, because his medicine bottles occasionally appear on the antique market and because of the trademark he used in all of his advertising. His trademark was a portrait of Lucius Bissell himself.