In April of 1842, a group of citizens of Washington, N.H., formed the “First Christian Society.” These people felt that the places where they had previously worshiped were too strict, so they decided to build their own church. During the Adventist Movement of the early 1840s, the members of this new church came to support the Advent hope.
One day, Rachel Oakes, a Seventh Day Baptist, was visiting the congregation. When the minister was serving the communion, she told him that he was not keeping the fourth commandment, which concerns remembering the Sabbath day, to keep it holy. The minister, Frederick Wheeler, began to study her concern and came to believe that the seventh day was the Sabbath. Wheeler began to recognize the seventh-day Sabbath.
He was followed by William Farnsworth, a member of the First Christian Society, who announced in church one Sunday that he was going to observe the seventh day of the week as the Sabbath. A dozen other church members followed his lead. These people were released from the church for their belief in the seventh-day Sabbath, and they began to meet on their own.
In January of 1862, after meeting as a loosely knit congregation for many years, they formally organized a new church, which recognized the seventh-day Sabbath. The majority of the original First Christian Society members eventually accepted the belief, and this new group came to control the church property.
This group is considered the first seventh-day Sabbath-keeping Adventist congregation. Their small church, which still stands and still serves the congregation in the woods of Washington, is considered the birthplace of the Seventh-day Adventist Church.