Local legend indicates that during the mid-1700s, a hunter by the name of Spafford lived near the shore of the lake in Chesterfield. This was before permanent settlers came to the town, and it is said that the lake, now known as Spofford Lake, was named for this early hunter. John and Silas Spafford were early proprietors of the town; perhaps he was related to one of those men.
One story about hunter Spafford tells of his experiences one day while fishing in the lake. It seems that he was out in a small flat-bottom boat when he saw an animal begin to swim across the lake. Spafford rowed closer to investigate and found that the animal was a large bear. He tried to shoot the bear, but his musket had gotten wet while lying on the floor of the boat and would not fire.
The bear promptly changed course, swam to the boat and climbed in, nearly tipping the boat in the process. Spafford was about to club the bear with his musket when it shook the water from its fur and sat down in the front of the boat, paying no attention to Spafford in the rear.
Spafford quietly turned the boat and started to row toward the near shore from which the bear had started. When the boat was headed in that direction, however, the bear turned on Spafford, bared its teeth, and growled loudly. Spafford tried this tactic two or three times, but each time the bear growled at him. The hunter found that the bear remained quiet as long as the boat was headed toward the opposite shore. Spafford continued in that direction, and the bear remained content.
The legend indicates that when the boat reached shallow water, the bear jumped overboard and swam to shore. Spafford was relieved to see the bear disappear into the woods. It is said that Spafford never tired of sharing with his grandchildren the story of his experience paddling a bear across Spofford Lake.