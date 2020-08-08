Most of us are aware of the importance of exercise to our physical and mental health. Consequently, we would not be surprised to open our local business directory and find an advertisement for the Apollo home exercise machine.
The ad in question reads as follows: “The Apollo Exerciser is the best apparatus for home use. Recommended by leading physicians. For all persons of sedentary habits. A healthy body creates a healthy mind. Lawyers, clergymen, bookkeepers, students, bankers, teachers, clerks, and children may obtain the exercise they need with [this] apparatus.”
You might be surprised, however, to find that the business directory in question was dated 1893, more than 125 years ago. The advertisement in the 1893 Keene City Directory showed a picture of a machine that is not all that different from today’s wall- mounted exercise machines, except that recent models incorporate more-modern technology in their design.
The Apollo home exerciser was patented on March 7, 1893, by 23-year-old Keene native Harry T. Kingsbury. The Apollo factory was located at the corner of Davis and Ralston streets in Keene. Harry Kingsbury became involved in a number of local businesses and became one of the city’s most inventive and successful businessmen.
The year after he patented the exercise machine, he purchased the struggling Wilkins Toy Co.
Kingsbury expanded the toy manufacturing firm and changed the name to Kingsbury Toy Co.; the business later expanded into Kingsbury Corp. With his early interest in exercise and his invention of the Apollo Exerciser, Harry T. Kingsbury was truly a man ahead of his time.