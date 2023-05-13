Tenant Swamp in Keene

A 1930 map of Keene includes Tenant Swamp.

 Courtesy of the Historical Society of Cheshire County

Keene’s Tenant Swamp covers a large area near the physical center of the community, west of Court Street and the Ashuelot River. The inhospitable area was long viewed as a gloomy, worthless tract of land. Conservationists are now viewing the area differently, however.

Alan F. Rumrill is executive director of the Historical Society of Cheshire County, which has been collecting, preserving and sharing the history of the region since 1927.






