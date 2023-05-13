Keene’s Tenant Swamp covers a large area near the physical center of the community, west of Court Street and the Ashuelot River. The inhospitable area was long viewed as a gloomy, worthless tract of land. Conservationists are now viewing the area differently, however.
It is not clear where Tenant Swamp got its name, but the name appeared in local records as early as the 1770s. A story passed down by some of the earliest European settlers of the town may shed some light on the unusual name.
During the early days of the settlement, it seems that a man roaming in the woods became entangled in the depths of the swamp. He wandered about helplessly for a day and a night but could not escape the dismal quagmire. He became somewhat delirious and experienced visions of fantastic beasts while in the swampland.
The next morning the man finally found a farmhouse where he stopped to obtain food and to rest. He told the farm family about his experiences and the horror and gloominess of the thick swamp. He said that he believed that the swamp was “tenanted by the devil himself.” Some people say that it is because of this story that the area became known as Tenant Swamp.
Despite its reputation, the swamp did play a useful role in town politics during the early 1800s. In those days a candidate for public office had to own land in town to be placed on the ballot. If a worthy citizen wanted to run for office but owned no land, he was deeded a tract of the otherwise worthless swamp so that he could become a candidate.
The city of Keene has become more heavily developed over the last century and conservationists now view the swamp as an important natural element of the local landscape. They suggest that it is a significant recharge area for the Ashuelot River, a habitat for rare plants, and helps to absorb pollutants and ease flooding.
Perhaps Tenant Swamp is not as worthless as our ancestors thought it was.
Alan F. Rumrill is executive director of the Historical Society of Cheshire County, which has been collecting, preserving and sharing the history of the region since 1927. It’s on Main Street. To learn more about its public programs and collections, visit hsccnh.org.
