George Taylor was born in a Stoddard farmhouse in 1832. His grandparents, Danforth and Tabitha Taylor, had settled nearby and cleared the surrounding land 40 years earlier. George spent his early years on the family farm, but as a teenager, he headed west to seek his fortune.
Taylor stopped in Rochester, N.Y., where he met David Kendall, a young man whose father had been a pioneer thermometer maker. In November of 1851, Taylor, aged 19, and Kendall pooled their resources — slightly more than $300 — and began to manufacture thermometers on their own. The two men worked alone in one room over a drugstore. Kendall made the thermometer tubes and Taylor handled the assembly, bookkeeping and sales.
The firm moved to larger quarters within a few months and the business expanded rapidly. The company soon began to produce barometers as well. Kendall left the firm in 1853 and Taylor continued on his own. His motto was: “accuracy first.”
Taylor’s brother Frank later joined the firm, which became known as Taylor Brothers. The company continued to expand, new instruments were added to the line, and Taylor thermometers were sold across the country. Three of George’s sons joined the firm. One of them made the first sales trip to Europe, opening a worldwide market.
By the early 1900s, the company had factories in Rochester and Toronto and additional offices in Baltimore, Boston, Chicago, New York, Philadelphia, St. Louis and London. The world-renowned Taylor brand continues today, turning out bath scales, weather instruments, and thermometers and measuring instruments for home, kitchen and food service use.
Stoddard native George Taylor died in 1889, 38 years after he made his first thermometer. His children and grandchildren continued his firm, which became known around the world as the Taylor Instrument Co.