We picture Mark Twain and colorful tales of the Mississippi River when we think about steamboats in this country, but the Connecticut River was also navigated by steamers for more than a century. The 1820s and ‘30s were the golden age of steam navigation on that portion of the river that borders on the Monadnock Region.
Canals were built around dams and rapids, including one of the earliest canals in the country at Bellows Falls. Boats would steam up to that point and beyond carrying products and passengers. The first boat passed through the canal in 1802. During 1828 more than 100 boats carrying more than 7,000 tons of freight passed through the waterway.
One of the most colorful local steamboat stories involved a boat called the William Hall. The Connecticut River Valley Co. built the steamer in 1831. The William Hall was a stern wheeler, probably 70 or 80 feet long. The new steamer made its maiden voyage up the river in the summer of 1831. On July 15, Keene’s New Hampshire Sentinel reported that the “neat and powerful boat” had ascended the Enfield Falls and the Willimansett Falls near Springfield, Mass., without difficulty.
The locks of the Bellows Falls Canal were only about 20 feet wide, however, and when the William Hall arrived there, it simply would not fit into the canal. The captain was not defeated, however. He docked his boat at the lower landing at Bellows Falls and hired eight teams of oxen. The oxen pulled the boat out of the river, up Mill Street, through the Square, and up Canal Street to the upper landing. The steamboat must have been an amazing sight rolling through the streets of the village.
It was launched at the upper landing and continued north. Farther upriver at Hartland, Vt., the steamer once again was too wide for the locks. The William Hall turned around and sailed back down river. Once again, the oxen hauled the boat through the streets of Bellows Falls and it started the voyage back to Hartford.
The William Hall never went through Bellows Falls again and it wasn’t long before all the steamers stopped coming to the village. The railroad arrived in the region in the late 1840s and the upper Connecticut steamboat era soon came to a close.
Alan F. Rumrill is executive director of the Historical Society of Cheshire County, which has been collecting, preserving and sharing the history of the region since 1927. It’s on Main Street. To learn more about its public programs and collections, visit hsccnh.org.
