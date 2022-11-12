Widow Hannah Chapman arrived in Jaffrey with her six young children in the early 1830s. The family lived in East Jaffrey and it was here that Hannah Jane, widow Chapman’s young daughter, attended the district No. 2 school. By 1838, Hannah Jane was 12 years old and described by a classmate as the prettiest girl in the school.
The summer session of school was scheduled to begin on June 2 of that year. At 12 years old, Hannah could now sit with the big girls. She knew that if she got to school early on that day, she could choose her seat for the summer term. She wanted to be the first to put her books at the most popular seat under the high window where she could look down on the whole classroom.
She started her journey early that morning and was the first to arrive at the schoolhouse. The door was locked, however, and she was unable to claim her seat. Hannah was resourceful and went to the woodshed where she found a 4-foot-long piece of wood. She propped this against the back wall of the school. She climbed up on the wood and was able to reach the high back window. Hannah rested her books on the windowsill and raised the heavy window sash with both hands. She then held the window with one hand, took her books in the other hand, leaned way inside, and dropped her books on the favorite seat.
Just at her moment of triumph, however, the piece of wood beneath Hannah’s feet slipped and fell. She grasped the windowsill with both hands so that she would not fall, and the heavy window sash fell down upon her neck. Her lifeless body was found a short time later by two classmates who were coming to the summer term that Hannah Jane Chapman would never attend.
Alan F. Rumrill is executive director of the Historical Society of Cheshire County, which has been collecting, preserving and sharing the history of the region since 1927. It’s on Main Street. To learn more about its public programs and collections, visit hsccnh.org.
