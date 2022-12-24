Sarah Shedd was born in Washington, New Hampshire, in April of 1813. She was the second of four children of John and Lydia Shedd. Sarah attended local schools and went on to attend the Mount Holyoke Seminary in Massachusetts.
Unfortunately, Sarah’s time at Mount Holyoke was short lived. Her father died when she was 15 years old and she sacrificed her own education to go to work to earn money to pay her brother’s college tuition. She moved to Lowell, Mass., to work in the textile mills there so that her younger brother Joseph might attend college and train for the ministry.
Sarah was one of the first generation of young women who found work in New England’s large cotton mills — the employees became known as “mill girls.” While in Lowell, Sarah was a frequent contributor to the Lowell Offering, a magazine written and edited entirely by the young women at the mills. She was well known for her writing and a book of her poems was published after her death.
Sarah returned to her hometown of Washington after her brother had completed his education. She became a schoolteacher and taught in the Washington schools for the rest of her life. She never married but cared for her mother until Mrs. Shedd died in 1860.
Although she is remembered for her poetry, Sarah Shedd left a more important legacy for her hometown. When she passed away in 1867, Sarah left her life’s savings, $2,500.00, to be used for the formation of a free public library in the town.
Today, 140 years after it was built, the Shedd Free Library stands as a memorial to this Washington native who wanted the youth of her town to have more advantages than had been available to her as a young woman during the early 19th century.
Alan F. Rumrill is executive director of the Historical Society of Cheshire County, which has been collecting, preserving and sharing the history of the region since 1927. It’s on Main Street in Keene. To learn more about its public programs and collections, visit hsccnh.org.
