The town histories of Cheshire County tell many stories of 19th century missionaries who left their homes here to travel to distant lands to minister to the needs of others. Sarah Hall Judson was one of the best known of those local missionaries.
Sarah was born in Alstead in 1803. As a young woman she was fascinated by accounts written by missionaries and longed to serve in a foreign land. In 1825 she married George Boardman, a young divinity school graduate. A few weeks later, the two sailed from Philadelphia with the intention of becoming missionaries in Burma. George and Sarah arrived in Calcutta, India, five months later. Their first child was born there and died soon after birth.
The Boardmans finally arrived in Burma in 1827. A second child was born and died, and a third barely survived. George Boardman himself died of a tropical disease in 1831. Sarah was left alone and in poor health. Most of her belongings had been stolen and she had a young son to care for, but she continued her work. From 1831 to 1834, she preached in the jungle and continued to establish village schools.
In 1834, Sarah married another missionary, Adoniram Judson, and they continued their work together for 10 years. They taught, preached and translated English works into Burmese. Her Burmese translation of “The Pilgrim’s Progress” is still in use.
By December of 1844, after losing several more children, Sarah’s health was so poor that she and her husband decided to return to America for rest and treatment. She never made it home, however. Early in 1845, she died on the passage home and was buried at St. Helena. Alstead’s Sarah Hall Judson spent 20 years of her life helping people less fortunate than herself.