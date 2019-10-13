Samuel Jones Jr. was born in Hillsboro in 1777. His family was among the first to settle in that town in the 1770s. Jones married Deborah Bradford in 1799, and the couple settled in Washington, N.H., by 1800, when that town was still a part of Cheshire County.
He and Deborah had several sons born over the next few years, and Jones became a tavern keeper in Washington.
It was in Washington that Jones was involved in an accident for which he is still remembered today, more than 200 years later. In early July of 1804, when Jones was 26, he was assisting in the moving of a building in Washington. During the job, Jones’ leg became caught between the building and a fence against which the building became lodged.
He was carried to a local tavern, where his friends plied him with liquor and tried to keep him comfortable until the doctor arrived. His leg was so severely injured that it had to be amputated on July 7. Despite the lack of anesthesia in 1804, Jones survived the surgery.
Apparently, there was a belief at the time that indicated that if a severed limb was properly arranged and aligned, there would be less pain in the remaining portion of the limb. Consequently, Jones prepared his leg properly and had it buried in the town cemetery. He erected a gravestone upon the cemetery lot that read: “Capt. Samuel Jones’ leg which was amputated July 7, 1804.”
Jones later moved to Boston, where he worked in the Custom House, then on to New York, where the rest of him is buried. But his peculiar gravestone, and his leg, remain in the Washington cemetery to this day.