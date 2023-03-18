The discovery of gold in the Klondike in 1897 sent a rush of prospectors to Alaska with the dream of striking it rich. The excitement of the gold rush reached into Cheshire County.
Large print advertisements in the local newspapers read: “Gold! Gold! Gold! Buy stock now in the famous Gold Fields of Alaska” and “Why not get your share of the famous fortunes to be realized.” Another ad proclaimed that a new book titled “Klondike Katakism” would tell you all you needed to know to get rich in the Klondike.
On Feb. 16, 1898, J. Fred Whitcomb, a jeweler, and his friend Frank Barker, a letter carrier, left their hometown of Keene to try their hands at prospecting. The two young men made their way west and north. Their search took them to a location known as Windy Arm at Tagish Lake, Alaska. Whitcomb became well-known and popular at the settlement there.
Both Whitcomb and Barker wrote home to their families in Keene. The letters were often shared in The Sentinel. Both men described the long, cold hikes through the snow. In April, Whitcomb wrote that they would build a cabin for shelter and work on building some boats until the ice went out of the rivers. He reported that the Keene gold seekers were in good health and good spirits.
Three months after they left Keene, on Friday, May 27, Whitcomb was on a hike a few miles from camp at Windy Arm studying rocks and plants with two friends. He bent down to move a stone and his revolver fell from his holster. The hammer of the gun struck the stone, the weapon discharged, and Whitcomb was shot through the chest. He died instantly thousands of miles from home in Keene.
There was no possibility of sending his body home for burial, so a service was arranged at Windy Arm. J. Fred Whitcomb never returned to his hometown of Keene and, like most of the prospectors, he did not strike it rich financially. He did, however, enrich the lives of many prospectors in the Klondike. Approximately 500 of his new friends from the gold fields attended his funeral service at his grave on a small hill at Windy Arm, Alaska.
Alan F. Rumrill is executive director of the Historical Society of Cheshire County, which has been collecting, preserving and sharing the history of the region since 1927. It’s on Main Street. To learn more about its public programs and collections, visit hsccnh.org.
