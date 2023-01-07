The Cheshire House hotel was a landmark at the head of Keene’s Main Street for nearly 100 years. The hotel was built on the corner of Main and Roxbury streets in 1837. It soon became one of the most popular lodging establishments in the region.
The Cheshire House was visited by Thomas Edison, Henry Ford, Tom Thumb, and U.S. Presidents William Howard Taft and Calvin Coolidge. It was the site of famous debates and controversial lectures. The hotel’s 140 rooms often housed 100 or more guests per day in the late 1800s.
The Cheshire House menu was also famous, offering dozens of options at every meal. Unusual offerings included fried bananas, pickled lamb’s tongue and fried pig’s feet, calf brains and cod tongues.
One of the most exciting moments in Cheshire House history had nothing to do with delicious meals or famous guests, however. In 1860 a new wing was added on to the hotel. A large water tank was erected on the third floor of the new wing for the ease of distributing water throughout the building.
On the morning of Nov. 11, 1860, a loud roar was heard throughout the hotel. The guests were amazed to find that the corridors had become rushing streams and the stairways virtual waterfalls. The wooden staves of the water tank had swelled, causing the iron hoops on the tank to burst. The 5,000 gallons of water in the tank rushed quickly through the building, flooding the floors one by one.
Amazingly no one was injured and the damage to the hotel was less than $100. Service at the Cheshire House was hardly interrupted, and the hotel continued to entertain guests and serve famous meals for 73 more years until it closed for good on New Year’s Eve 1933.
Alan F. Rumrill is executive director of the Historical Society of Cheshire County, which has been collecting, preserving and sharing the history of the region since 1927. It’s on Main Street. To learn more about its public programs and collections, visit hsccnh.org.
