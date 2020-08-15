Amos Emerson Dolbear was born in Norwich, Conn., in November of 1837. He was orphaned at the age of 4 and came to Roxbury to live with Deacon Moses Guild. Dolbear attended the one-room district school in Roxbury and was noted as a quiet and studious youngster.
He later left Roxbury and enrolled in Ohio Wesleyan University in 1863. He worked his way through school by playing the organ in chapel, serving as a professor’s assistant, tuning musical instruments and teaching vocal music. While he was a student at the school, Dolbear invented a telephone receiver. This was 11 years before Alexander Graham Bell patented his telephone model.
Dolbear later took the American Bell Telephone Co. to court, claiming that he should be the rightful owner of the telephone patent. He could not prove his claim, however, and the Supreme Court decided against him and in favor of Bell in 1888.
Dolbear earned two degrees from Michigan University after graduating from Ohio Wesleyan and, in 1867, became a professor at the University of Kentucky, followed by an appointment as professor of natural science at Bethany College in West Virginia in 1868. While he was there he also served two years as mayor of the city of Bethany. In 1874, he took a job as a professor of physics at Tufts University in Massachusetts. While at Tufts he continued to focus on various inventions.
Dolbear is best remembered today as an inventor. Through his inventions, he made great contributions to the advancement of science. Among his many inventions were the electrical gyroscope, writing telegraph, magneto telephone, static telephone, air space telegraph cable and a wireless telegraph. Dolbear also authored seven books and more than 100 articles for scientific journals.
Despite his considerable success in the scientific community, Dolbear always retained his interest in his childhood home and continued to visit Roxbury until his death at the age of 73. Ohio Wesleyan celebrated his accomplishments by posthumously awarding him its Distinguished Achievement Award in 2003.