In 1860, young Charles Wood postponed his medical studies to seek work in a Winchester sash and blind factory. It was there, in a Main Street apartment above the post office, that Winchester’s most notable son, Leonard Wood, was born in October of 1860.
Leonard Wood’s family left Winchester soon after his birth; he spent the remainder of his boyhood years on Cape Cod. Wood entered Harvard University in 1880. He received his M.D. degree in 1884 and interned at Boston City Hospital. Wood soon joined the military as a surgeon and was assigned to the Geronimo Campaign in Arizona. He was awarded the Medal of Honor for his actions during the campaign, partly for carrying dispatches 100 miles through hostile territory.
Wood remained in the military and at the outbreak of the Spanish-American War he and his friend Teddy Roosevelt organized the First United States Volunteer Cavalry Regiment, better known as the Rough Riders. Together, Wood and Roosevelt led the famous charge up San Juan Hill. Wood gained the rank of general during the war and remained as governor of Cuba when the fighting ended.
He attempted to improve medical and sanitary conditions in the city of Santiago by instituting innovative health ordinances. He also worked to improve educational and court systems in Cuba during his time there. Gen. Wood later served as governor of the Philippines and was the originator of military training camps in the United States. Camp Leonard Wood in Missouri was named in his honor.
Gen. Wood was a serious contender for nomination as the Republican candidate for president at the party’s convention in 1920. He led or tied for the most votes on six of the first seven ballots. There were three major candidates, however, and Wood could not obtain a majority. Sen. Warren Harding’s name was submitted as a compromise candidate. Harding eventually won the nomination and went on to win the presidency.
Although he received three Distinguished Service medals, authored dozens of books and articles, was awarded honorary doctorates by 15 universities, and is credited with modernizing the United States military, Winchester native Leonard Wood is best remembered for riding alongside Teddy Roosevelt as they led the charge of the Rough Riders up San Juan Hill.
