Road construction in the 20th century widened a portion of Route 12 between Keene and Troy that old-timers remember as a dark and forbidding pass between tall ledges and steep hills. It was on this lonely stretch of highway that George Ryan, armed with a knife and pistol, attempted his hand at highway robbery one night in the early 1800s.
Young Ryan, a resident of Canada, had been traveling through the states on horseback. He stopped off at Keene for a few days, drinking and gambling, and spent the last of his money. As a result, he went out to the narrow valley to replenish his purse.
On March 3, 1811, Luke Harris was driving his sleigh along the road when Ryan rode up, pointed a pistol at him and said: “Deliver up your money.” Harris claimed that he did not have much, but Ryan replied “deliver up your money or you are a dead man.” Harris gave him his wallet and Ryan ordered him to ride back to Keene or he would “blow him through.” Harris went for help and Ryan rode on toward Troy.
Ryan next met a teamster named Willard. The teamster surrendered all of his money, 4 cents, and Ryan escaped into the woods. Willard went to the nearest house to get help. Harris and Willard had roused those in the neighborhood and several people came back after the robber. Ryan left his horse and fled into the forest.
A search was organized along the roadside and Ryan was soon driven onto the “highway,” where he was confronted by a young physician, Samuel Lane, who was posted there to watch for him. Ryan drew his gun and aimed it at the chest of the young man. The gun misfired, however, and Ryan drew his knife. The weapon had a delicate blade and was rendered useless in the ensuing struggle. The young physician cried “murder” and held the robber by the hair as Ryan continued his attack with the bent knife. Two of the men who had come to help with the search arrived on the scene, and the robber was finally captured.
Ryan was soon brought to trial, and although he was not sent to jail for his crimes, the story of highway robbery in the dark valley became a legend along the road to Troy.