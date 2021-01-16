Ezekiel Nelson and Ruth Harkness married early in 1816 and built a log home near the eastern border of Richmond. The first of their eight children, a son with the unique name Horatio Admiral Nelson, was born there in October of that year. The family remained in their log house until their eighth child was born in 1832, when they moved to a different farm across town.
At that time, 16-year old Horatio left home and went to work as a woodenware peddler. He was one of about 20 peddlers working for Milton Chaplin, a woodenware dealer in Fitzwilliam. Nelson worked for Chaplin for 10 years, traveling throughout New England in his peddler’s wagon.
In the 1840s, Nelson moved to Montreal and entered the woodenware business of Isaac Butters. Nelson remained with the firm after Butters retired and became sole proprietor in 1874. Nelson’s four sons became members of the firm, and the company name was changed to H.A. Nelson and Sons.
The firm manufactured brooms and brushes. It sold these in its own stores as well as a wide variety of European and American novelties and household accessories. The Nelsons soon had two large stores, one in Montreal and one in Toronto. The Montreal store filled a large six-story building. Eventually two of the sons managed each store.
Not only did Horatio Nelson become a wealthy businessman, he also served as a member of the Provincial Legislature, as a director of Molson’s Bank, and for 14 years as a member of Montreal’s city council. He was recognized as one of Montreal’s most prominent merchants. In 1880 The Canadian Biographical Dictionary proclaimed that: “No community can have too many citizens of his class.”
Most Keene-area residents had no idea who Horatio Nelson was when his obituary appeared in 1882. However, 1,000 leading citizens of Montreal attended the funeral of this Richmond native who had risen from the peddler’s cart to the life of a millionaire businessman.