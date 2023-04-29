Most residents of southwest New Hampshire are familiar with the popularity of Mount Monadnock among hikers and climbers. This popularity is not new to Monadnock, however. As early as 200 years ago hotels were being built and refreshments served to weary climbers on the mountain.
Three refreshment stands were built on the mountain in the mid-1820s, suggesting that it was already well-known as a hiking destination. In August of 1823, Josiah Amadon advertised in the N.H. Sentinel that he had erected the Grand Monadnock Hotel near the summit of the mountain to furnish good refreshments for gentlemen and ladies visiting the lofty Monadnock.
The following summer Amadon was joined by John Fife who advertised “Monadnock Entertainment,” including tea, coffee, meats, drinks, and spiritous liquors at his stand southeast of the summit.
Fife also promised a building to shelter visitors “from the scorching sun, from rain, or from the chills of night.”
Both Amadon and Fife were issued licenses by the selectmen of Jaffrey to “mix and sell all kinds of spiritous liquors” at their respective locations. Amadon’s description of his establishment as the Grand Monadnock Hotel was a bit of an exaggeration. His liquor license from the selectmen indicated that his mixing and selling was to take place at a shanty on top of the mountain.
Fife’s stand southeast of the summit was praised by a visitor in 1826 who complimented the lemonade, herring, crackers and cheese. Fife also offered buffalo robes for overnight guests. Thomas Dinsmore soon erected a third refreshment stand on the mountain where he also offered food and drink on the last four days of each week or by appointment.
These early Monadnock businessmen took advantage of the growing tourist activity on the mountain 200 years ago. They were followed by many other innkeepers on and near the mountain over the years. Although many of the taverns and hotels are now gone, the popularity of Monadnock continued to grow. It is now one of the most climbed mountains in the world.
Alan F. Rumrill is executive director of the Historical Society of Cheshire County, which has been collecting, preserving and sharing the history of the region since 1927. It’s on Main Street. To learn more about its public programs and collections, visit hsccnh.org.
