One would assume that the work of a small-town selectman would have been much less demanding 85 years ago than it is for our selectmen of today. However, the 1930s diary of a Nelson selectman indicates that the duties may have required even more time and energy eight decades ago than they do today.
The Page family lived in Nelson for several generations. Ralph Page, who grew up on his family’s farm there, eventually became known worldwide as a square dance caller and authority on New England country dancing. Page began his “Selectman’s Diary” on town meeting day, Tuesday, March 13, 1934. On that day he was elected selectman by a five-vote margin over the incumbent, Harry Green. Young Page, who had just turned 31 years of age, wrote in his diary that: “Slowly but surely the defenses of the old conservatives are crumbling away before the attack of youth and progressivism.”
During the next year Page handled an amazing variety of town duties. These began with a reassessment of all livestock and real estate in town. Other duties for the selectmen included overseeing repairs to the town hall and town roads, and appointing jurors and new town officers. Page and his colleagues also presided at the town tax sale, studied industrial development, dealt with dangerous animals, handled tax disputes, inspected town boundaries and took in tramps. Furthermore, they spent several days at meetings and elections, both in town and throughout the state.
One day in May, Selectman Page was required to attend the burial of what he described as a “very, very, ripe and mellow” horse, which had been left beside a town road. As overseers of health and welfare, Page and his fellow selectmen worked all night long one August evening to pick up an emotionally disturbed resident, take her to the doctor’s office in Keene, and then drive her to the state hospital in Concord to be committed.
As the 1935 town meeting approached, Page worked on the annual financial statement and prepared the town report for publication. During his first year in office, Selectman Ralph Page had spent some 80 days and several hundred hours working on town affairs. For his efforts he received an annual salary of $65.