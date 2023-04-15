An old gravestone in the graveyard behind the Jaffrey Meetinghouse reminds passersby of an untimely death during the early days of that town. Eleazer Spofford was a leading citizen of the young town of Jaffrey. He was a successful owner of grist, saw and linseed oil mills in the town and was first deacon of the Congregational Church. By 1788 he and his wife, Mary, had a family of five sons and four daughters.
During February of 1788, Deacon Spofford’s 8-year-old son, Isaac, was visiting the family of the town minister, Laban Ainsworth. The Ainsworths had just moved into a fine new parsonage and young Isaac was one of the first guests of the popular minister at his new home.
During Isaac’s visit, on the night of Tuesday, Feb. 12, a fire broke out in the house. It was suspected that it started in a pile of carpenter’s shavings. The fire was advanced by the time the occupants of the parsonage awoke.
Rev. Ainsworth and his wife, Mary, jumped from an upstairs window to escape the flames. They survived the fire, but Mrs. Ainsworth was disabled by the jump and the reverend lost most of the use of his right arm. Young Isaac Spofford was not so lucky; he died in the fire.
The house burned to the ground, but the townspeople soon turned out and built a new parsonage. Eleazer and Mary Spofford lived in the town for more than 30 years after the fire and all their other children reached adulthood there.
Young Isaac has not been forgotten, however, even today — 235 years after his death. His gravestone in the old cemetery reads as follows: “Here is entered the remains of Isaac A. Spofford, son of Dea. Eleazer & Mrs. Mary Spofford, a brand plucked from the ashes of Rev. Laban Ainsworth’s house, 13 Feb. 1788, AE. 8. Oh say grim Death why thus destroy the parents hopes, their fondest joy.”
Alan F. Rumrill is executive director of the Historical Society of Cheshire County, which has been collecting, preserving and sharing the history of the region since 1927. It’s on Main Street. To learn more about its public programs and collections, visit hsccnh.org.
