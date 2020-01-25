Peleg Sprague was the first of several Keene residents to serve as a United States Congressman and the eighth New Hampshire resident elected to the U.S. Congress.
Sprague was born in Rochester, Mass., in 1756. He worked as a store clerk as a young man, then entered Harvard College. He went on to finish his degree at Dartmouth in 1783, studied law in Charlestown, and was admitted to the state bar in 1785. Sprague moved to Keene two years later to practice law. His home and office were in a large house on Main Street where The Colonial Theatre is today. In 1797, he was elected to Congress and soon traveled to Philadelphia, the seat of government at that time.
Six letters from Congressman Sprague in Philadelphia to his wife, Rosalinda, in Keene have survived. These letters give us a glimpse of a way of life much different than ours today. Transportation, for example, was very different. When Sprague arrived in Philadelphia, he wrote that: “The stages from Walpole to Springfield were so slow that I never got to Hartford til Thursday night … Don’t you think it pretty quick traveling to go 230 miles in about 48 hours? I never slept but 6 hours in 3 nights, and when I arrived in this City I was very weary and very dirty.”
Sprague also described fashions in the city, some of which maybe aren’t so different. The latest fashion was for the ladies, young and old, to shave their heads and wear colored wigs. He stated that red wigs were the most fashionable, but that blue ones were nearly as popular. He wrote: “Mrs. Bingham of this place, who is considered at the top of the mode, has three wigs of different colours, so that if you see her at different times of day you will find her with different coloured wigs on.”
Most of all, however, Sprague told Rosalinda how much he missed her and that he longed to be with her and their children. On Feb. 24, 1799, he wrote: “This is the last letter I expect to write to you from this City during this session of Congress — Thank God it will close next Saturday, and then I shall set my face homeward with joy.”
Sprague returned to Keene and was re-elected to Congress for a second term in 1799. He declined to serve, however, due to ill health. Peleg Sprague passed away in the spring of the following year at the age of 43.