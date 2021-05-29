Patty Ward was the daughter of Reuben and Sarah Ward, early settlers of Marlborough. The Wards first arrived in Marlborough in 1774. They had journeyed from Marlborough, Mass., with two young daughters, aged 1 and 2 years.
Reuben Ward cleared his farmland and soon became involved in the town’s social and political affairs. He was the town hog reeve, and was on the church council, school district committee, and was a founding member of the Marlborough Social Library. His farm was prosperous and he was considered one of the wealthiest men in town.
The subject of our story, however, is young Patty Ward. She was born in April of 1790, the ninth of 11 children of Reuben and Sarah. Most of Patty’s brothers and sisters went on to lead long and successful lives, with several moving west into New York State.
The late 18th century was a time when there were more perils present in the American household than we experience today. Household accidents were all too common. House fires ignited often because open flames were commonplace; candles were used for light and open fireplaces were used for heating and cooking. The use of those fireplaces for cooking meant that boiling liquids and hot food were also near-at-hand.
Young Patty fell victim to such an accident. In November of 1795, at 5½ years of age, just as she began her schooling and began making childhood friends, she died a sad death. In order to perpetuate her memory, the tale of her tragic passing was inscribed upon her gravestone. Patty Ward has not been forgotten. Her stone still stands in Marlborough’s Meetinghouse Cemetery. Her epitaph reads as follows:
“By boiling cyder she was slain,
Whilst less than six of age,
Then her exquisite racking pain
Removed her from the stage.
But her immortal spirit went
To the Almighty King,
Where all the Godly ones are sent,
The praise of God to sing.”