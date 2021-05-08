Many local residents know that Keene has a street named Ninety-Third Street. Yet many residents do not know that this is Keene’s only street with a number for a name, nor do they know how the name came about.
In the mid-1870s, William Brooks’ blacksmith shop stood behind his Church Street home, in a location between Railroad and Church Streets. Brooks advertised that he did horse and ox shoeing, general blacksmithing, and that he made tools for stone working.
The entrance to the shop was a lane through the yard of a neighboring machine shop. Brooks felt that his business would increase if a street went directly past his shop. To help his idea along, he obtained the signatures of 59 people on a petition to the city asking that a street be built there.
There was a good deal of opposition to the street, however. An opposing petition, with the names of 93 dissenters, was brought before the City Council, and the new street was refused.
Brooks would not give up the fight, however. He presented such favorable arguments to the city that the street was finally approved.
The following day, Brooks placed a hand-painted sign bearing the name “Ninety-Third Street” on the site where the street would be located. To show his pleasure with the council’s decision, he had personally named the future street for the number of people who had opposed its construction. When the street was officially laid out in December of 1875, the name stuck, and Ninety-Third Street became Keene’s newest street.
William Brooks had discontinued his blacksmith shop by 1900, but the street remains more than 120 years later as Keene’s only numbered street.