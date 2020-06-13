Nathaniel Belknap was one or the early settlers of Dublin. His trials and tribulations in 18th-century Cheshire County give us a good idea of the hardships endured by the early residents of the region.
Belknap moved to Dublin from Framingham, Mass., in 1774, when he was 26 years of age. He built a home and farm south of Dublin village.
A few years later, he spent six months in the service during the Revolutionary War, during which time he was forced to leave his wife at home with two children under the age of 3 and a farm to care for. The wages for his six months of service amounted to some $210, the value of which can be judged from the fact that, while on his way home, Belknap paid $50 for a pair of snowshoes, $25 for a meal, and $5 for a glass of brandy.
After the war, the Belknaps raised a flock of eight sheep and happily anticipated the warm woolens that they would provide. Upon awaking one morning, however, Belknap found that wolves had killed all of his sheep and his dog. After he rebuilt the flock to 13, another wolf attack claimed 11 of the sheep.
Belknap erected a large barn to store his crops. In October of 1788 lightning struck the barn, burning it to the ground and destroying the family’s hay, grain, potatoes and farming tools. Shortly thereafter, Belknap’s wife, Hannah, passed away and he was left with seven young children to care for.
Despite continual discouragements, Belknap stayed on his farm, soon remarried, and raised a family of 10 children. Nathaniel Belknap passed away in Dublin in 1826 at the age of 78. His gravestone reads, “He had been an inhabitant of Dublin 52 years.”