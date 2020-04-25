Today we often hear about prenuptial agreements, especially those involving movie stars as their spouses agree to receive a specific amount of money as a settlement if the marriage should fail to be successful. Marriage agreements are really nothing new, however. One of Keene’s very first settlers, Nathan Blake, entered into such an agreement almost 220 years ago.
Blake was one of Keene’s most prominent and respected citizens for nearly 75 years during Keene’s early days. He married Elizabeth Graves in 1742. Nathan and Elizabeth spent 62 years together until her death in 1804.
Two years later, at the age of 94, Nathan decided to remarry and entered into a marriage agreement with Mrs. Mary Brintnall. The agreement stated that the two would be married and that Mary Brintnall would live with Blake and take care of him in sickness and health until his death. At that time she would be entitled to $100 from Blake’s estate. When she had received her $100, Mary agreed to return to her former home and to make no further claim against the estate. Furthermore, she agreed to “procure and find her own clothes in addition to taking care of Blake during his lifetime.”
The agreement was signed by Mary, by the very shaky hand of Nathan and by two witnesses on Dec. 30, 1805. Three days later, Nathan and Mary became husband and wife. They were married by Keene’s Rev. Aaron Hall. It was recorded Keene historian Simon Griffin that Mary Brintnall was “a fascinating widow of sixty-four” at the time of the wedding.
Mary and Nathan spent five years together until Nathan passed away in 1811 at the age of 99 years and five months. Shortly thereafter, his estate awarded “widow Mary Blake as per agreement before marriage ... $100.” Widow Mary Brintnall Blake passed away in Keene 14 years later at the age of 85.