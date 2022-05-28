We cannot think of a recent time during which staying informed is more crucial. Understanding national, state and, most importantly, local events and their impact on you, as a reader and citizen, is vital. Help us expand this coverage, provide you more trusted local news and broaden your understanding of local events and developments through your support of our News for the Future campaign. Learn more at either link below.
In early January of 1916, local residents were closely following the adventure and misfortune of two Keene boys who were many miles away from their hometown — just over the border in Mexico. George Newman and Thomas Holmes accidentally became involved in bandit activity and fighting that was taking place along the United States/Mexico border.
The U.S. government had recognized Venustiano Carranza as head of the government of Mexico in October of 1915. This upset Pancho Villa, Carranza’s rival for Mexican government leadership. In retaliation, Villa began to attack U.S. citizens and their property in northern Mexico.
Both Newman and Holmes were Keene natives whose parents still lived in the city. Both men were mining engineers. They were staying in El Paso, Texas, and working at a mine in Chihuahua, Mexico. On Jan. 10, 1916, Newman, Holmes, and 16 other Americans, 13 of them mine employees, were traveling by train toward the mine.
A group of Villa’s bandits led by Jose Rodriquez stopped the train near Santa Isabel, Chihuahua. Newman, Holmes and two other mine employees got off the passenger car when the train stopped. Just as they reached the ground, a series of shots rang out from a hillside on the opposite side of the train. Thomas Holmes turned around to see 12 to 15 men lined up on a hillside across the tracks shooting into the car. He and two others ran away from the train toward a nearby river. One man dropped as they ran and the shooting continued.
Holmes tripped about 100 feet from the train and fell into some bushes. Apparently the bandits thought he was dead. He slowly made his way through the brush to the river. He hid under the riverbank until the shooting subsided.
Although injured in his escape, Holmes eventually made his way to the city of Chihuahua, where he reported the train robbery. The authorities investigated and found that all of the other miners, including George Newman, had been lined up outside the train, shot, and their possessions stolen. There were no other survivors.
This attack and a raid by Pancho Villa into the village of Columbus, New Mexico, caused President Wilson to send 5,000 U.S. troops to pursue Villa. He evaded capture and a diplomatic solution was eventually arranged.
The people of Keene were saddened and horrified by the murder of young George Newman, but they were also relieved by Thomas Holmes’ miraculous escape from Pancho Villa’s Mexican bandits in 1916.
Alan F. Rumrill is executive director of the Historical Society of Cheshire County, which has been collecting, preserving and sharing the history of the region since 1927. It’s on Main Street. To learn more about its public programs and collections, visit hsccnh.org.