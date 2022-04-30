In the late 1840s, a bowling alley was built east of Keene’s Main Street, near where the Beaver Mills industrial complex was later built on Railroad Street. The bowling alley, known then as a “ten pin alley,” was a popular place and patronized by many leading citizens. During the mid-1850s, however, the reputation of the alley took a bad turn. It reportedly became a vile place with many disreputable characters visiting the alley’s barroom and the three women who operated the business.
On Nov. 22, 1864, the community was startled by a report that a murder had occurred at the alley. Sarah Webber, the manager of the business and one of the three women who lived there, had taken a pistol from behind the bar and shot Alfred Tolman in the head. He died the next morning. Sarah Webber surrendered to the police and was placed in jail. She pleaded not guilty to a charge of murder.
Webber’s trial took place in April of 1865. The case caused considerable excitement in the community. The indictment charged that her act was premeditated. Her lawyers claimed that she had acted in self-defense and that, in fact, Tolman had attacked Webber just before she shot him.
The N.H. Sentinel reporter covering the trial wrote that several people had witnessed at least part of the interaction between Webber and Tolman. It was reported that the killing was the result of an argument during which the deceased had “committed personal violence” upon Webber just before she shot him.
After a five day trial, the jury brought in a verdict of manslaughter. Webber was sentenced to one day of solitary confinement and 15 years of hard labor in the state prison.
Her lawyers eventually found two additional witnesses to the shooting who said that she had shot Tolman in self-defense. Gov. Weston and the Governor’s Council pardoned Webber in 1872. At about that same time, the bowling alley was removed forever from Keene’s east side.
