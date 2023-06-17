Clarence H. DeMar was born in Ohio in 1888. His mother moved the family to Warwick, Mass., when Clarence was 10 years old, following the death of his father. DeMar had jogged to school as a youngster in Ohio and continued to run after his move to Massachusetts.
He settled in Melrose in 1909 and ran his first Boston Marathon the following year, finishing in second place. A few months later, his doctor detected a murmur in DeMar’s heart. The doctor told him he had a bad heart and that he should stop running within a year or two.
Despite the doctor’s advice, DeMar found a place on the Boston Marathon starting line once again in 1911. The race doctors there examined all the runners. They also told him he had a heart murmur and recommended that he drop out of the race if he felt fatigued. Two hours, 21 minutes, and 39 seconds later, Clarence DeMar won his first Boston Marathon.
DeMar was one of the 12 members of the U.S. marathon team in the 1912 Summer Olympics. In June 1915 he received an associate of arts degree from Harvard while working as a printer in the Boston area. After several years away from marathoning, DeMar ran the 1917 Boston Marathon, finishing third.
He served in the Army during World War I before returning to the Boston area. He then won the Boston Marathon five more times between 1922 and 1928. In addition to his Boston streak, he won a bronze medal in the marathon at the 1924 Summer Olympics in France. No other American won an Olympic marathon medal until 1976.
In 1929, DeMar took a job teaching printing and industrial history at Keene Normal School, now Keene State College. By that time, he had won six Boston Marathons and was fondly referred to as “Mr. DeMarathon.” His presence on the staff at Keene helped to increase the male student population of the Normal School. In addition to teaching, DeMar trained the school’s cross-country team.
DeMar won his last Boston Marathon in 1930 at the age of 41, one year after he arrived in Keene. In his 1937 autobiography, “Marathon,” DeMar shared the fact that he ran, walked and hitchhiked to Boston from Keene and back each week while he taught at Keene Normal School. He said that his heart murmur never interfered much with his running.
At age 49, he finished seventh in the Boston Marathon. In his final appearance in 1954, the 65-year-old DeMar broke four hours. He ran Boston more than 30 times and his record of seven wins in the men’s open has never been broken. He died at age 70 from stomach cancer.
The nationally recognized Clarence DeMar Marathon has been held in his honor in Keene annually since 1978. In 2000, Clarence DeMar was inducted into the National Distance Running Hall of Fame.
Alan F. Rumrill is executive director of the Historical Society of Cheshire County, which has been collecting, preserving and sharing the history of the region since 1927. It’s on Main Street. To learn more about its public programs and collections, visit hsccnh.org.
