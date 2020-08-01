In 1893, Calvin B. Perry, a former merchant and postmaster from Fitzwilliam, opened the Calvin B. Perry insurance agency in a room in the Sentinel Building on Main Street in Keene. The firm specialized in fire insurance and joined seven other insurance companies operating in the city.
Calvin’s sons Walter and William soon joined their father and from their agency grew the Peerless Casualty Co. Officially organized in 1901, the new firm advertised that it handled “Industrial Health and Accident Insurance.”
In the beginning, the company offered indemnity for accidental death in sums ranging from $100 to $1,000, and monthly benefits in sums from $20 to $100 for disability resulting from accident or disease. The company was successful and soon offered policies specifically designed for women. Two types of policies were offered, one for housewives and one for business or professional women. These policies paid $200 for accidental death or a monthly indemnity of $20 for disability resulting from an accident or disease. The coverage was available to women between the ages of 16 and 49 years at a cost of $1 per month.
The company grew from these small beginnings. In the 1950s Peerless built its own building on Maple Avenue in Keene and in 1957 became the United States managers of the Netherlands Insurance Co. By the late 1960s, Peerless was represented by nearly 2,000 agents and was one of the largest employers in Keene.
Peerless continues today as a Liberty Mutual company, more than 125 years after it was founded by the Perry family of Fitzwilliam.