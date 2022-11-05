Troy has been the home of several uncommon businesses over the years. One of those was George Starkey’s Monadnock Trout Ponds. Starkey was a native of Troy, born there in 1852. He was active on local school committees and operated a successful meat market.
In the 1870s, when George was about 25 years of age, he opened a business called Monadnock Trout Ponds. The purpose of this business was to breed and sell brook trout. He built two fish buildings, as they were known locally, in the village of Troy.
The hatching of the trout was done in a building 20-by-36 feet in size, while his 26 feeding vats were in an adjoining building 20 feet wide by 180 feet long. The buildings were valued at $400 in 1880.
Starkey bought local ponds as a way of adding to his breeding stock. He purchased a fishpond in Fitzwilliam for that purpose in 1884. The pond was supposed to be loaded with trout, but when he drained it, he found only one fish.
The records of the company have been lost, and it is not clear where Starkey sold his trout. Private fish and game clubs were very popular in the late 1800s, however, and were probably his major customers. The N.H. Fish and Game Department was in its infancy at that time and would not have been supplying many fish.
Despite the occasional empty pond, Starkey’s business was very successful. By the mid-1880s he was hatching 1,000,000 trout each year and by the early 1890s he was one of the largest taxpayers in Troy. George Starkey’s Monadnock Trout Ponds remained in operation for at least 20 years, until about 1900, when he devoted more attention to his meat market and cattle dealership.
Alan F. Rumrill is executive director of the Historical Society of Cheshire County, which has been collecting, preserving and sharing the history of the region since 1927. It’s on Main Street. To learn more about its public programs and collections, visit hsccnh.org.
