William Miller was a farmer and lay preacher in New York state in the first half of the 19th century. He was also the founder of the religious movement known as Millerism. After studying the Bible, Miller claimed that he had determined the date of the second coming of Christ and the end of the world. Miller had many followers throughout New England and New York.
After 1840, several publications spread the Millerite movement nationwide.
Miller claimed that the world would end between March 21, 1843, and March 21, 1844. Mr. Miller had both support and opposition in the Keene area. In December of 1842, the N.H. Sentinel printed an article entitled “The Burning of the World in 1843,” which denounced his theories.
However, a group of Millerites led by T.M. Preble, a preacher from Nashua, held 10 days of well-attended meetings in Keene during the same month that the Sentinel article appeared. They explained Miller’s doctrine and attempted to prove the date of the destruction of the world. At the same time, Rev. Abiel A. Livermore of Keene was delivering lectures disputing the claims, suggesting that the Millerite preachers were “not infallible, inspired men; but fallible interpreters of the word of God.”
The date of March 21, 1844, came and went without incident. The Sentinel printed the following obituary in its next issue: “Died on Thursday last, March 21, the greatest Humbug of modern times, Millerism, aged about 10 years.”
The Millerites were not done, however. They claimed that they had miscalculated and that the world would actually end on Oct. 22, 1844. Selectmen in some New Hampshire towns became concerned that Miller’s followers might become town paupers because they were neglecting their crops and farm chores as they believed they would soon be lifted into heaven.
It was reported that several Millerites in Keene disposed of most of their worldly goods, gathered on Beech Hill in white ascension robes, and waited for the great event to occur. Once again nothing happened, and the following morning at daybreak they quietly walked back to their homes, greatly dismayed and disillusioned.
Alan F. Rumrill is executive director of the Historical Society of Cheshire County, which has been collecting, preserving and sharing the history of the region since 1927. It’s on Main Street. To learn more about its public programs and collections, visit hsccnh.org.
The Keene Sentinel, the Monadnock United Way and Impact Monadnock Business Ambassadors are partnering to boost literacy for the youngest among us and, as a bonus, give a lift to local news literacy, too. Between now and March 31, you can get a digital subscription to The Sentinel for $2.99 a week and with it comes a StartSmart™ package of durable board books for children 0 to 5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.