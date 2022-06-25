On Jan. 7, 1927, an historic event in international communications occurred in New York. On that date the Walter S. Gifford, president of AT&T, and Sir Evelyn P. Murray, the head of the British General Post Office in London, spoke to each other by telephone in the first transatlantic telephone call from the United States to England. Prepared messages were sent across the ocean and a recording of the historic call was shared with the Library of Congress. The call was not transmitted through a wire, but was accomplished through radio waves.
Two weeks later, on Jan. 22, Wallace L. Mason, cashier of the Keene National Bank, made Keene’s first overseas call. With a New England Telephone Company official and a Keene Sentinel reporter looking on, Mason telephoned his friend, Walter Pontin, of the Raymond & Whitcomb Travel Agency on Cockspur Street in London. Mason made the call from the phone booth in the Keene National Bank.
Mason spoke to Mr. Pontin for 13 minutes discussing the weather, the business climate and the achievement of the telephone company in bringing together the two continents by phone. He also extended greetings from the Keene Chamber of Commerce to the American Chamber of Commerce in London and from the Keene Rotary Club to the Rotary Club of London. The employees and customers of the bank watched intently as the two men spoke.
After the call, Mason praised the radio impulse telephone connection, stating that there was no interference at all and that Pontin sounded as plain as if he were at a local telephone. Perhaps the connections were as clear then as they are today, but one aspect of overseas calling has improved since 1927. The cost of a transatlantic telephone call was $25 for each minute. Erwin Richardson of New England Telephone timed the call. When Mason completed his conversation with his friend in London, Mr. Richardson informed him that the charge for his 13-minute call was $325.
Alan F. Rumrill is executive director of the Historical Society of Cheshire County, which has been collecting, preserving and sharing the history of the region since 1927. It’s on Main Street. To learn more about its public programs and collections, visit hsccnh.org.
