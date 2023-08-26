Marshall Jewell

Marshall Jewell

 National Portrait Gallery / Smithsonian via Historical Society of Cheshire County

Marshall Jewell was born in Winchester in October of 1825. Jewell was the fourth generation of his family to live in Winchester. He was also the fourth generation to earn a living as a tanner. The Jewell family moved from Winchester to Hartford, Conn., when Marshall was 20 years old. In Hartford, Marshall Jewell became a partner in his father’s successful leather business in 1850. The business prospered making leather belting and Jewell became well known in Connecticut’s business and social circles.

Alan F. Rumrill is executive director of the Historical Society of Cheshire County, which has been collecting, preserving and sharing the history of the region since 1927. It’s on Main Street. To learn more about its public programs and collections, visit hsccnh.org.






(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.