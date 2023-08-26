Marshall Jewell was born in Winchester in October of 1825. Jewell was the fourth generation of his family to live in Winchester. He was also the fourth generation to earn a living as a tanner. The Jewell family moved from Winchester to Hartford, Conn., when Marshall was 20 years old. In Hartford, Marshall Jewell became a partner in his father’s successful leather business in 1850. The business prospered making leather belting and Jewell became well known in Connecticut’s business and social circles.
He became interested in politics during Zachary Taylor’s 1848 campaign for president of the United States. It was some time before Jewell himself ran for public office, however. He ran for the Connecticut Senate in 1867, without success. In 1868 he ran an unsuccessful campaign for governor, but he ran again the following year and was elected governor of Connecticut. He served two additional terms, in 1871 and 1872. His administration is remembered for the construction of the new Connecticut statehouse and for the improvement of women’s rights due to new laws concerning property ownership and divorce.
When Jewell’s term as governor expired, President Ulysses S. Grant sent him to Russia as ambassador. Jewell was recalled from Russia late in 1874 and appointed postmaster general of the United States. He wished to reform the postal service by doing away with profiteering and patronage and running the service more like a business. His reform policies proved unpopular with many and Jewell was forced to resign as postmaster general in 1876.
Marshall Jewell’s name was placed in nomination for the presidency at the 1876 Republican Convention, but was withdrawn after the first ballot. Jewell himself was national chairman of the Republican Party when James A. Garfield was nominated for the presidency in 1880. Jewell’s energy in conducting Garfield’s campaign proved successful, but the campaign took a heavy toll on his health.
Winchester native Marshall Jewell retired from public life and passed away in Hartford three years later. The old Jewell homestead, the birthplace of this popular governor, diplomat, postmaster general and presidential nominee, still stands in the town of Winchester.
Alan F. Rumrill is executive director of the Historical Society of Cheshire County, which has been collecting, preserving and sharing the history of the region since 1927. It’s on Main Street. To learn more about its public programs and collections, visit hsccnh.org.
