A young woman named Louisa moved to Walpole with her parents and three sisters in 1855. It seems that Louisa’s father, a philosopher and teacher, was somewhat down on his luck financially and the family came to Walpole to stay in a home offered rent-free by relatives.
Young Louisa was 22 when they moved to Walpole. The family lived in a home owned by her uncle in Walpole village for a little more than two years.
During her stay in Walpole, Louisa spent much of her time helping with family work and working part-time as a seamstress. She and her sisters acted in a local theater, and Louisa took long walks around the village.
Louisa also enjoyed writing and spent her spare time writing stories. A few of her stories were good enough for publication, and she began to earn a little extra income.
After leaving Walpole, Louisa worked as a teacher and later became a volunteer nurse during the Civil War. In 1863, she wrote sketches of her experiences as a nurse. These were published and attracted considerable attention. In 1867, Louisa wrote a story that was partially based upon her experiences in Walpole as a young woman. A local resident later stated that the story was a most accurate sketch of Louisa’s early life in Walpole.
The story was published in 1868 and was an immediate success, selling 87,000 copies in three years. Louisa was soon famous and wealthy because of this story, with some of its elements drawn from her days in Cheshire County.
Our young Louisa was Louisa May Alcott, and her story, “Little Women,” is now known to millions of young people around the world.