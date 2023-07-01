Some 130 years ago, women traditionally had special matrimonial privileges during leap year that seem quaint and very outdated today. Every fourth year, it was acceptable for a woman to propose marriage to the gentleman of their choice. It was referred to as “The Ladies’ Privilege.”
The origin of this tradition has been lost over time, although some suggest that it dates to 13th-century Europe. Whatever the origin, the practice was commonly discussed in American newspapers during leap years in the 19th century.
In 1892, Keene’s Cheshire Republican newspaper attempted to assist the young ladies of the community with their choice of a spouse during leap year. On March 4 of that year, the paper published descriptions of the eligible bachelors in Keene. The resulting issue looked much like a 21st century newspaper featuring 194 personal ads.
The descriptions included each bachelor’s name, occupation, physical description, and some information about his interests and lifestyle. The occupation of the 194 bachelors ranged from blacksmith, teamster and pail maker to doctor, lawyer and banker.
The typical description read as follows: “Austin Dinsmoor, druggist, very dark brunette, tall, commanding figure, fine physique … Ready and waiting for some steady sober minded lady to make advances.”
William Nims sounded like a good choice. He was described as a “retired landlord, young, gay, rich and handsome, living in ease and comfort on a farm at the west end.”
The list included many well-known Keene names, including seven members of the Nims family, five Colonys, and two Kingsburys. Dr. William Faulkner, publisher William Prentiss and banker Wallace Mason were also counted among the eligible bachelors.
Most women now consider this old leap year tradition offensive and somewhat demeaning. Although the 1892 article may have been published in jest, more than 25 percent of the marriages that took place in Keene in the year after the article was published involved bachelors described in this leap year issue of the newspaper.
Alan F. Rumrill is executive director of the Historical Society of Cheshire County, which has been collecting, preserving and sharing the history of the region since 1927. It’s on Main Street. To learn more about its public programs and collections, visit hsccnh.org.
We're in the middle of our annual crowdfunding campaign to support the Monadnock Region Health Reporting Lab. Can you help us expand our local health care news and resources, and ensure they remain free for everyone to access?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.