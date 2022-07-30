Although many thousands of New Hampshire men fought in our country’s Civil War, only 46 of these men earned the nation’s highest military award, the Congressional Medal of Honor. Only one of these 46 men, Charles H. Knight, was a resident of Cheshire County.
Charles Knight was born in Keene and was a 23-year-old carpenter living and working in the town when he enlisted to fight in the Civil War in 1862. Knight served as a corporal with Company I of the 9th N.H. Regiment of Infantry.
The 9th Regiment had been engaged in more than a dozen battles before they took part in the Battle of the Crater during the siege of Petersburg, Va., on July 30, 1864.
During that battle the regiment charged the Confederate line. Knight and a Sgt. Simonds led the charge, far in front of the other Union soldiers. Just before they reached the enemy line, Knight was shot in the hand and Sgt. Simonds was wounded and fell. Knight continued on, however, and was the first man over the enemy works where he single-handedly took several prisoners.
After the battle Knight was taken to a hospital in Washington. The thumb and index finger on his right hand were amputated and he could not close the remaining fingers. He could no longer fight and at the age of 25 years Knight was discharged from the service and came home to Keene. He married in Keene in 1865 and later moved to Springfield, Mass., where he worked in the United States Armory located there.
In 1865 Knight’s commanding general, John G. Parke, recommended Knight for the Medal of Honor for courage and gallantry during the Battle of the Crater. No action was taken, however, and the recommendation was made again in 1887. Finally, on July 27, 1896, almost exactly 32 years after the battle, Charles H. Knight received the only Medal of Honor awarded to a Civil War Veteran from Cheshire County.
Alan F. Rumrill is executive director of the Historical Society of Cheshire County, which has been collecting, preserving and sharing the history of the region since 1927. It’s on Main Street. To learn more about its public programs and collections, visit hsccnh.org.
