Edward P. Kimball was born in Hillsborough in 1820. His father passed away the year that
Edward reached his 10th birthday, and he was left dependent upon himself to earn his living. Young Kimball took jobs doing farm chores and working as a clerk in a general store.
In 1836, at the age of 16, Kimball moved to the town of Troy and became an apprentice in the hat-making business of Benjamin Grosvenor. For five years, he made hats and sold them on the road before taking over the business at age 21.
During the next half century, he became one of the most respected citizens of the town of Troy. In addition to hat-making, Kimball was involved in a great variety or businesses over the years. These included a brickyard, broom factory, picture frame business and a general store that he ran for many years. He also operated a tin manufacturing shop for a number of years, sending peddlers on the road with the tin products to sell throughout the region.
Perhaps his most unusual business, however, was the manufacture and sale of a variety of medicines.
Kimball had little formal education, but the mid-19th century was a time when success in the medicine business had more to do with a person’s ability as a salesperson than with his medical training.
Kimball listed himself as “E.P. Kimball, Druggist” in his advertising. He made at least three medical products that he sold from his store in Troy. They were Kimball’s Jaundice Bitters, Anodyne Toothache Drops, and Hair Renovator. The hair renovator was guaranteed to restore and beautify the hair. The toothache drops were labeled as “An Immediate and Perfect Cure for the Toothache.” The drops sold for 25 cents per bottle.
Kimball’s medicine business was apparently as successful as his other business undertakings. He purchased medicine bottles from the glass factories at nearby Stoddard and had 10 traveling salesmen on the road selling the medicines.
It is not known when the medicine business ceased, but Edward P. Kimball is known to bottle collectors across the country because of the highly collectible antique medicine bottles that bear his name.