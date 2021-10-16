Several record-breaking events have occurred in Keene during the city’s history. Most of us are familiar with the Guinness World Records the city holds for lit jack-o’-lanterns, for example. There is one national record that was set here almost 100 years ago that you may not have heard about.
At 11 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 24, 1929, Ellsworth F. Bent of Keene began his quest for a national record. At that hour the 11-year-old Bent climbed onto his bicycle and began pedaling in his attempt to become the solo endurance bicycle rider champion.
Bicycles were very popular for recreation at that time. The Keene High School Bicycle Club had dozens of members and bicycle safety parades drew large crowds to Main Street.
During the first few hours of Bent’s trek, his father accompanied him as he traveled up and down Keene’s Main Street. A group of young peddlers joined him during the day on Sunday. All day Sunday young Bent pedaled as family and friends brought him food to keep up his strength.
At 1:30 on Monday morning, Bent passed the previous Keene endurance record of 26½ hours. Soon thereafter, he transferred his travels to Court Street because the cement roadway made pedaling easier. Bent continued on as the sun rose on Monday. Finally, at 11 a.m. he surpassed the national record of 36 hours set by another youngster in Nashua the previous week.
Young Bent continued on for another hour and at noon on Monday returned to the center of town and stopped at The Keene Sentinel office. A crowd of local citizens welcomed the exhausted 11-year-old. Photographs were taken and Bent’s family took him home to bed.
Ellsworth Bent of Keene had become the new national solo endurance bicycle rider champion by keeping his bicycle moving for 37 hours straight. The young record holder remained an asset to the region; he later moved to West Swanzey and became the local soil conservation officer for the U.S. Department of Agriculture.