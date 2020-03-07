The Jones Building, at 35 to 41 Church St. in Keene, probably has the most historical connection to the transportation industry of any building in the city. The building, which stands directly behind the Main Street business block where Hannah Grimes Marketplace is located today, was constructed by Charles Jones in 1897. Jones was the owner of the J&F French Co., manufacturers of sleighs and carriages.
The French Co. was founded by Jones’ father-in-law, Francis French, and his brother Jason. The Frenches originated the popular “Keene Sleigh” and were producing 400 annually in the 1860s. The firm continued until 1910 when a dramatic development in the transportation industry, the automobile, brought an end to the French carriage and sleigh company.
Several years earlier, in 1897, Jones had constructed a new factory on the Railroad Street site to accommodate the Trinity Cycle Manufacturing Co.
Bicycles had become a popular means of transportation and recreation across the country, and the new Trinity factory had difficulty producing enough bicycles to keep up with orders. Trinity Cycle Co. superintendent Reynold Janney was interested in another new form of transportation; he was building an automobile in the Trinity shop.
The bicycle company closed at about the same time that Janney and others organized the Steamobile Co. of America in the factory on Railroad Street. Steamobile was soon offering several models of autos, but the company was sold and closed within two years, due to financial difficulties.
Despite the closing of the Steamobile Co. and the end of the French carriage company in 1910, the Jones building remained closely linked with the transportation industry. In 1920, an auto dealer moved into the structure and thereafter the building was continuously occupied by a series of car dealers selling Studebaker, Lasalle, Cadillac, Oldsmobile and Chevrolet automobiles. Automobile dealerships continued to occupy the building until the early 1980s, as the Jones Building gave 85 years of service to the transportation industry.