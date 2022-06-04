We cannot think of a recent time during which staying informed is more crucial. Understanding national, state and, most importantly, local events and their impact on you, as a reader and citizen, is vital. Help us expand this coverage, provide you more trusted local news and broaden your understanding of local events and developments through your support of our News for the Future campaign. Learn more at either link below.
In September of 1928, a grand celebration was held in Keene. During that month Keene’s first airport was dedicated and opened for business. The planning and construction of the airport had been in progress for a little over a year.
In May of 1927, Charles A. Lindbergh completed his transatlantic flight and became an instant aviation hero. Just two months later, in July 1927, Lindy flew low over Keene during his nationwide tour to promote aviation. Two days after Lindbergh’s fly-over, the Keene Chamber of Commerce formed an aviation committee to consider the feasibility of an airfield for Keene. A corporation known as the Keene Airport Incorporated was formed and a piece of property was acquired for the field. The first airfield was not located at the site of the current Dillant-Hopkins airport. It was built near Wyman Road in West Keene.
Work progressed rapidly. $20,000.00 was invested in the field and on Sept. 21, 1928, a three day dedication celebration began. A special postal cancellation was issued by the Keene Post Office and local businesses and industries were encouraged to close for the day so that their employees might attend the dedication ceremonies.
Thirty-one planes were on display and more than 900 passengers were given rides. The stunt flying units of the Navy and Marines performed at the celebration, as did Dorothy Putnam of Keene, one of New Hampshire’s first female pilots. Speeches were made, the Gardner Drum Corps played for the guests, and youngsters from throughout the county took part in a model and gliding contest. The celebration concluded with an “aviation ball” held at Keene City Hall.
The opening celebration was a huge success. More than 15,000 people attended the three days of ceremonies and demonstrations. In September of 1928, 25 years after the Wright brothers flew at Kitty Hawk, Keene entered the air age with the opening of its first airport.
Alan F. Rumrill is executive director of the Historical Society of Cheshire County, which has been collecting, preserving and sharing the history of the region since 1927. It’s on Main Street. To learn more about its public programs and collections, visit hsccnh.org.